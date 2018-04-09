TDLL officially breaks seal on 2018 season

At the turn of the New Year, The Dalles Little League president Nickie Hage was not 100 percent confident the season would be started on time.

The fields were unplayable, the dugouts trashed, fences all around Kramer Field were ripped up and several walls on the four fields were littered with graffiti.

But Hage made a social media announcement of two cleanup days, and several requests were made to local businesses to help with repairs.

The responses were overwhelming.

“When I first got here, I did not think this was possible,” Hage said. “This place was run down and beat up, it was heartbreaking to see the field conditions left for our kids. As soon as people in the community saw those pictures, they stepped up, no questions asked. It is so emotional to think about how many people stepped up and went into action with the kids in mind. What you see here today is a product of everybody’s hard work and selflessness.”

The Dalles Little League officially started the season with its opening ceremony Saturday at Kramer Field with droves of parents, community members and other kids welcoming the 318 baseball athletes.

The Dalles High School baseball player, Taylor Beeks, gave a stirring rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

After that, Hage announced the board of Maureen KuKu (vice president), Nicole Thiemann (treasurer), Chelsy Rodgers (secretary), Katelyn Steel (safety officer), Allen Kramer (player agent), Kristie Whitten (coaching coordinator), Christine Crowe (umpire in chief), Tammy Richman (concessions manager), Liz Kramer (communications officer), Rocky Linebarger (equipment manager), along with members at large, Amanda Beaver, Ray Bustos, and Jimmy Spowhen, and thanked them for all their help.

Next, public address announcer Jeremy Thompson called 12-year old veteran athletes Aaron Childers, Bennion Cannon, Cooper Cummings, Emerson Traub, Henry Begay, Luciano Alvarado, Braden VanSickle, Brandon Boggs, Jacob Graves, Hayden Dschaak, James Porter, Kollin Strayhorn, Joshua Thomas, William Lee, Dylan Titus, Gabriel Castillo-Quintana, Nolan Donivan, Riley Brock and Tyler Miles for recognition ahead of their final seasons on the diamond.

Hage and that group of 19 kids read the little league pledge to the crowd, Hage spoke about what the league means to her and how thankful she was for everyone involved, especially with businesses like Home Depot, Big River Maintenance, Brown Roofing, two Dogs Plumbing and others lending a helping hand.

Even the night before, members of The Dalles baseball program helped with some finishes touches on the fields.

“I thought everything was so beautiful,” Hage said. “It is moments like this that get you excited as a parent. When you see all these kids with their eyes lit up and smiles on their faces, yeah, it was stressful, but those kids and their reactions are the big reward. It is so awesome.”

Hage then called to the pitcher’s mound, Ben Donivan, to break the seal on the season with the ceremonial first pitch.

Donivan was joined by his son, Nolan, who caught the ball and gave it back, as they shared a hug before heading back to their team.

“I am in shock, to be honest. I had no idea they were going to pick me. It is very humbling though that I was selected above all these other people who have impacted the league,” Ben Donivan said. “This field, these parents and these kids have had such a major impact on my life. I really just want to share with them. I am speechless.”

Over his coaching career, Donivan has had the chance to be around high school, middle school and elementary school children, teaching them the game and how character, work ethic and drive will take them a long way.

To him, that is the lasting message to the athletes from the past, present and future.

“When I look it at it, I am on this field now with my son, but I consider every kid that I have coached my son. I spend so much time with them and they give me joy. They are the reason why I come to the field and coach. They are positive and they want to learn about the game. I want them to also get some life lessons out of this.”

When it came to donating time and energy to help with the facilities, Donivan did not hesitate.

The important part of the little league program is giving back and expecting nothing in return.

He wants to pay it forward as an example to his son and his friends, as they will be the group carrying on the legacy of community support in the future.

“Those kids see all the fathers and mothers and everyone else here donating their time and energy to giving them a good experience,” Donivan said. “When they get older, I want them to be a part of this with their kids, because they will know the importance of community service and giving as much as you can. That’s what athletics teaches you. It is all about sacrifice and teamwork and giving back.”

One parent, Eddie Ofisa, was impressed by the scene, with parents and kids all around, an immaculate field and a perfect ambiance to ring in the new year.

His son, Jonah, an all-star last year, was excited about coming to the field to see his friends and soak in the experience.

“I think sports is more important than others give it credit for,” Eddie Ofisa said. “My son gets to spend time with his friends and kids from his school and playing a game he loves, instead of running around in the streets.

“The kids have this opportunity, which is great. They have football, basketball and other stuff to be involved in. As a parent, that is what you should want. We don’t want them doing bad stuff. We want them outside, having fun.”