For the Record for April 11, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday April 11, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 7, 8:32 p.m. – Three vehicle, non-injury crash, 700 block of Hostetler Street. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

April 6, 1:18 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 118. Driver of vehicle one was passing vehicle two. Driver of vehicle two was in an argument with his passengers and drifted into the fast lane, striking vehicle one. Driver of vehicle two was cited for failure to maintain a lane and the passenger was cited for improper use of safety belt. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

April 7, 12:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of East 10th Street on a report of a fire alarm. A single story home was found upon arrival with nothing showing. Contact was made with the occupant who had burned some food on the stove. No problem was found.

April 8, 9:50 a.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of West 14th Street on a report of a fire alarm. Upon arrival, no smoke or fire was visible at the school. Staff was contacted and the crew was let into the facility where no problem was found. The alarm was reset.

April 8, 7:58 p.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of Snipes Street on a report of a motor home fire. A RV was found upon arrival with smoke coming from a chimney.

Contact was made with the owner who stated there was no problem, that she had just lit her wood burning stove to keep warm.

The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Friday, seven on Saturday, and six on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A death report was taken Friday morning from the 900 block of Court Street.

Matthew Gordon Sorensen, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 2200 block of West 14th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 300 block of West 12th Street after a caller reported her daughter’s vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.

A theft report was taken Friday evening from the 1600 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported a license plate was stolen from his vehicle.

A burglary report was taken Friday evening from the 900 block of Court Street after a caller reported a church had been broken into.

An agency assist report was taken early Saturday morning from the 3600 block of West 13th Street after assisting the sheriffs office with a sex crime investigation.

Police responded to the 300 block of West 13th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 700 block of Veterans Drive after a victim reported some items were stolen from his room.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1900 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from Kramer Field after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from West 6th and Webber streets after a victim reported some items were stolen from her unlocked vehicle overnight.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.

Police responded to the 100 block of West 4th Street Sunday evening after a victim reported a male suspect assaulted her. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival and a report was taken.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his vehicle.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 5000 block of Discovery Drive after a victim reported that his vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen from within. A separate report was taken as another vehicle in the area was also broken into.

Oregon State Police

Jordan Allen Jacoby, 21, Goldendale was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 9th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of providing false information He was also arrested on two out of state warrants.

Jerry Wayne Bryant, 60, Benton, Louisiana, was arrested Saturday evening in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Regional Jail

James Robert Tash, 56, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jason Jay Begay, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Ashlee Renae Oliva, 29, The Dalles, was jailed Friday after turning herself in on a local warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Andrew Steven Stoltenberg, 33, The Dalles, was booked and released Saturday for unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.