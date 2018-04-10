Riverhawks secure one win against Ridgeview Mondragon gets third-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles

Dalia Mondragon picked up a singles triumph to lead The Dalles girls’ tennis team for its lone win and the team racked up a season-high 52 set points overall in an 8-1 loss versus Ridgeview Friday in Redmond.

Of the 52 set points, the four singles players accounted for 34 of them, led by Mondragon’s thrilling three-set marathon match at No. 2 singles.

Following a 4-6 opening-set loss against Ridgeview’s Destiny Perkins, Mondragon returned the favor by an identical margin in the second set, 6-4, to move the match to a third-set tiebreaker.

With the match even at 10-apiece in the finale, Mondragon notched the final two points to earn the win.

“It was a crazy windy day with some struggles and triumphs, but this was the best day for our singles group,” TD head coach Debby Jones said. “Dalia picked up a very hard-fought win by pulling off a dramatic come-from-behind in the tiebreaker. For Dalia, this was a really great win.”

Yahaira Alvarez had a challenging match at No. 1 singles opposite Sierra Cassaro, with the Raven player coming out on top by scores of 6-0, 6-3.

“Yahaira had her work cut out for her taking on last year’s third-place state doubles finisher,” Jones said. “The first set went pretty fast and Yahaira had to really buckle down to try and get a read on her opponent’s powerful serves and she did just that. I am really proud of her attitude and willingness to take on every team’s best player.”

At No. 3 singles, Michaela Haight wound up losing to Kate Row, 2-6, 4-6, and TD’s No. 4 singles athlete, Arlette Santillan came up short in a two-set match with Willow Cook, 2-6, 1-6.

“Michaela had stiff competition and played much better in the second set of her match,” Jones said. “She has improved so much from the beginning of the season and is so close to pulling off that breakthrough win.”

In doubles action, the No. 1 Riverhawk tandem of Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland lost in two sets against Marie Carr and Megan Alloredge by final scores of 3-6 and 1-6.

Hitting the court as the team’s No. 2 doubles squad, Mireya Huila and Liz Leon endured the same fate as Contreras and Varland, losing by the same 3-6, 1-6 margin, this one to Ridgeview’s Felicity Kohler and Kaylynne Boardman.

The Ridgeview duo of Jill Anderson and Karlie Bunting defeated TD’s Karla Najera and Kristi Warren in straight sets, 2-6, 3-6, at No. 3 doubles; and at No. 4, Grace and Faith La Fontaine worked to secure a two-set win by final marks of 0-6 and 5-7.

The Dalles is slated for another league match at 4 p.m. Thursday versus Pendleton.

After that match, the team doesn’t play until Tuesday, April 17, at home versus Hood River Valley.

While it is nice to play matches against good competition, Jones is looking to get a little more work with her team, especially after three contests in five calendar days last week.

“It will be good to get some practice time in before we take on Pendleton,” Jones concluded.