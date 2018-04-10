TD boys take hold of third place in Bend Vassar and Telles shoot 78 to end up tied for fourth

Facing perennial powerhouse players from Summit and Bend, Tyler Vassar and Aidan Telles finished in a three-way tie for fourth place with 78’s, and The Dalles boys’ golf team totaled 351 to secure third place overall at the Bend Invitational Monday from Bend Country Club.

Added to the performances by Vassar and Telles, Jacob Ford hit for a 90 on the scorecards to grab 19th place, Jonathan Snodgrass ended up shooting a 105, and Spencer Taylor tallied a 113, which put the Riverhawks 34 strokes behind tournament champion, Summit (317) and 24 shots in back of runner-up, Bend (327).

“Our golfers played pretty well, considering this was the first time they ever saw and played Bend Country Club,” TD head coach Dan Telles said.

After The Dalles were Ridgeview (362), Hermiston (373), Crook county (386), Redmond (389), Mountain View (404) and Sisters (469).

Ridgeview’s Isaac Buerger captured medalist honors with his one-under par 71, three strokes better than Bend’s Parker Krovisky and Summit’s Will Fleck, who wound up tied for second place with 74’s.

Luke Simoneau, of Summit, along with Vassar and Telles were deadlocked at 78 for a three-way tie for fourth place, Cort Benner (Bend) and Jackson Murphy (Summit) tied for seventh with their 81’s, and the trio of Teddy Charlton (Bend), Andy Tennant (Summit) and Hayden Klein (Summit) were all tied for ninth after putting up 84’s on their scorecards.

In his 18 holes, Vassar shot a 40-38 and posted 10 pars, two birdies, five bogeys and a triple bogey.

Aidan Telles followed up his 42 on the front-nine with a 36 on the final half, as he totaled a team-best three birdies, had six pars and nine bogeys, but only had three bogeys on the back-nine.

Ford also showed improvement on the back-nine, going from 47 strokes to 43, while putting up five pars, five double bogeys, four on the front-nine and had eight bogeys, five on the back-nine.

Snodgrass notched a 53-52, with two pars and a birdie on the par-3 third hole, to go along with four bogeys, six double bogeys, two triple bogeys and three quadruple bogeys.

“The course was well manicured and there were quite a few doglegs in the layout, where precision tee shots were a must to put yourself in position to attack the greens and score,” coach Telles said. “However, the greens were firm and fast, which presented problems for some players, including ours, as there were quite a few three and four putts.”

The Dalles makes a trip to Hood River at noon next Monday for the Indian Creek Invitational.