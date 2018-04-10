TD girls pick up fifth in Bend

The Dalles girls’ golf squad were without Eliana Ortega and had four golfers average 128 on the scorecards for its team total of 512 to notch sixth place Monday in varsity action at the Bend Invitational.

Once again, Lydia Evans led TD with her 18-hole total of 123, as she shot a 60 on the back-nine with one par, three bogeys and five double bogeys.

Samantha Stansbury added a 128 and totaled three bogeys, two double bogeys and five triple bogeys across 18 holes; and Jaeden Biehn finished with a 68-62 to get her 130, off of one par, a bogey and two double bogeys.

Bella Evans had the last scorecard of 131 with her 64-67, hitting for a bogey, three double bogeys and seven triple bogeys.

Bend High School wound up taking tournament honors with its combined 367, which was 25 strokes better than second-place Summit (392).

Ridgeview (405), Crook Country (474), Sisters (500) and The Dalles (512) made up the rest of the standings.

On the individual front, Olivia Loberg tallied medalist honors with her 10-over par 81, besting Sophie Dalphonsi (Summit), Emma Farley (Sisters) and Kamryn Ford (St. Mary’s), who all had 82’s to take a second-place tie.

Baylee Hammericksen, of St. Mary’s, had an 84 to finish in fifth place, Kaylie Hayes (Bend) placed sixth after her 86, Grace West (Bend) notched a 91 to secure seventh place, Sage Schull (Ridgeview) shot a 92 for eighth, Megan McCleary (Bend) added a 93 to stake claim to ninth, and Bailee Carpenter (Bend) had a 97 for 10th place.

Up next week, The Dalles makes a trip to Meadowlakes Golf Course in Prineville for a tourney at noon next Monday.