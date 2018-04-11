Insitu summer internships open to area students

Insitu – it’s not just for engineers.

That’s the message the Bingen-based tech company, which makes unmanned aerial vehicles, is sending with this year’s round of high school summer internships.

For the first time, students from The Dalles High School are invited to apply through their high school counselors, for the internship.

It also marks an increasing effort by Insitu to target students in career classes.

“We really like the vocational kids,” said Jenny Taylor, infrastructure director of Insitu.

“There are jobs available at Insitu that may be appropriate for them.”

Perhaps surprisingly, just around 400 of the company’s roughly 1,100 gorge employees are engineers, said Jenny Beloy, with Insitu media relations.

Taylor said the emphasis over the last couple of years has changed for summer internships. Rather than looking for students on an engineering path, Insitu is asking 10 Gorge schools to submit the names of two career-path students to be eligible for the internship.

The internship program doesn’t set a minimum GPA requirement, she said.

Instead of looking for college-bound students, Insitu is seeking students who are heading straight to the workforce after high school, going to trade school or a certificate program, or the military.

Last year, internships were available in facilities, IT, the warehouse, management information systems and the print shop, Taylor said.

Students could find themselves doing everything from painting to running to the parts store, said Beloy. They don’t operate machinery.

“We’re looking for go-getters with a great work ethic,” Kaufman said.

The paid internships last eight to 10 weeks, depending on the student and department manager, she said. The work is full-time, at $11.50 an hour, and the internships are open to juniors and seniors who are at least 17 years old by June 15.

The internships could lead to summer contracting the following year, she said.

Perks of the internship include seeing the global customers of Insitu come through the facility, as well as having access to the “gear shack,” which provides free outdoor sports equipment for use, including kayaks, mountain bikes and golf clubs. They also have access to free yoga classes.

Insitu has reached out to the 10 Gorge high schools and is expecting the top two applicants from each school by May 11.

Kaufman said students had it in their mind that this was only an engineering internship “and they were intimidated.”

Students will need to provide a resume, a teacher reference, and a copy of their transcript.

“Part of why we do this program is to build career skills so that’s why we have them going through these steps,” said Tammy Kaufman, a community relations coordinator for Insitu.

On May 23, the students will go through interviews at Insitu and about nine will be selected for the program. Orientation is June 20, and the students would start working June 25.

Insitu started the program in 2006, and had just one or two students in the beginning, Kaufman said.

Interns will also be invited to do a community service project specific to them.

“All of our interns, part of the experience we want them to have for the summer is to be part of our culture,” Kaufman said. That culture is summarized as “give back to your community,” she said.

The company has a regular rota of community service projects its employees help out with, and Kip Miller, a community relations coordinator for Insitu, anticipates some projects will be happening in The Dalles in the coming year.

Insitu also has college-level internships, which are very competitive. They had over 60 interns last summer, Kaufman said.

Insitu will also have high school day, its STEM (Science, technology, engineering and math) student tech tour, on Friday, April 13.

Students can tour the facility and see the demo track and static displays. They will watch a dummy launch and capture, and tour the production floor mezzanine.

Students from The Dalles will be taking the 90-minute tour in the morning. In all, seven high schools will participate.

Elementary school day is May 24, and students from Colonel Wright are going.

Students from The Dalles Middle School will be going next fall, on Sept. 28.