Letter to the Editor: Good reminder

To the editor:

I just finished reading RaeLynn's outstanding editorial about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. My wife and I recently celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. We had been married for a little over three months when Dr. King was killed.

Sad to say, I didn't pay much attention to what he said those many years ago. But in reading his words in the editorial, I realize just what we lost 50 years ago.



Sadly, many of our citizens weren't even alive then and many who were, like me, weren't all that interested. We could certainly use a leader of that caliber in our troubled country today. Thank you so much for reminding me.

Robert Earls

The Dalles