Letter to the Editor: Smith for judge

To the editor:

I am asking the voters of Sherman County to vote for Mike Smith for county judge. I served Sherman County as the county sheriff for many years and I worked with many judges and commissioners. I understand how important these positions are. The future of our county depends on these elected officials.

Ask yourself before you vote, do you want someone to just fill the position or someone that has proven himself, to take on the difficult issues affecting our county? Mike Smith has already proven himself to work hard and is a proven leader. He has many years of experience and has a great work ethic to help face the challenges of our county’s future.

Please take time before you cast your ballot to check Mr. Smith’s accomplishments for Sherman County. If you are concerned about the future of Sherman County, vote for Mike Smith as our County Judge.

I wouldn’t endorse Mr. Smith if I didn’t feel how very important this position is. The court has a tradition of serving the county honorably with integrity, ethics and wisdom. Let that tradition continue. Please join me in voting for Mike Smith as our next Sherman County judge.

Gerald Lohrey

Moro