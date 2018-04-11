Letter to the Editor: Support Schwartz

To the editor:

I'd like to take this opportunity to strongly urge voters to cast their vote for Kathy Schwartz for position of Wasco County commissioner in the upcoming May elections.

As a veteran of both Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom, I know a little bit about leadership, and I've seen Kathy's in local civic organizations first hand.

She's provided strong vision building consensus when possible, and making tough choices if needed; she's realistic without cynicism and maintains a can-do attitude to problem solving. Good traits in a leader, I think.

Her experience as an RN in the field of healthcare is an important asset. It's a complex, often frustrating, sometimes divisive topic where her background provides the skills both for the city and—importantly—the more rural areas of the county.

Kathy's understanding of environmental issues, their relationship to Wasco County's economy and the health of our citizens, is another reason to support her. Clean air and water are important for our agricultural and recreational industries. It’s even more important to the health of our citizens.



The impact of forest fires, trains with hazardous materials and waste management are just some of the issues she will deal with as a commissioner. Importantly, she has the necessary scientific background to understand and address them.

The citizens of Wasco County have a marvelous opportunity to elect one of their finest to an important position. I urge you to do just that by voting for Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner.

Frank Borghese

The Dalles