For the Record for April 12, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday April 12, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 9, 11:09 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Webber streets. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

April 9, 10:41 a.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of Honey Do Street after a caller reported a strong odor of natural gas inside a residence.

No gas was detected in the home by the crew or the gas company. All the appliances were checked and, during the investigation, it was determined that the furnace was causing an electrical burning smell. Owner was advised to have the furnace serviced by a technician.

April 9, 5:10 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of East 10th Street on a report of a large amount of smoke coming from behind a residence.

Contact was made with the property owner who was tending to a burn pile and had a water source. The burn was permitted and valid.

April 9, 10:40 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4200 block of Columbia Road on a report of a ground cover fire. The area was checked and no flames were found.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jordan Andrew Boyd, 27, no listed address, was arrested Monday morning in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from West 6th and Webber streets after a victim reported that her purse was stolen out of a vehicle.

A death report was taken Monday morning from the 2900 block of East 9th Street.

James Wesley Bayes, 56, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of West 1st Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue after a staff reported they had a juvenile shoplifter in custody. A report was taken.

A lost property report was taken Monday afternoon from the 900 block of Vey Way after a caller reported his wallet missing.

Wasco County

An report was taken Monday afternoon from the regional jail after staff advised an inmate assault occurred over the weekend.

Jonathan Paul Ancheta, 37, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Celilo Village and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Jordan Lyle Fus, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.