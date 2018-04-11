Steam engine rolls through Gorge

Vancouver’s BNSF railyard is hosting a venerable visitor for the next few days: a working steam locomotive, according to a report from The Columbian.

The Southern Pacific 4449 arrived at midday Monday for a few days of video production work, which will see it running periodically through the Columbia River Gorge to Wishram, just east of Dallesport in Klickitat County.

The train has been seen running through the Gorge, and the throaty tone of its whistle has been reported in The Dalles.

There are no public events­ and no schedule for the trips has been announced, according to The Columbian.

Officials have requested that drivers not stop on the highway or trespass onto railroad property to view the train.

Built in 1941 at the famous locomotive works in Lima, Ohio, the SP 4449 spent its glory years from 1941 to 1956 with the Southern Pacific Railway, where it pulled the Coast Daylight passenger train between San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as performing other service.

Retired in 1957 and donated to the city of Portland in 1958, it was on static display at Oaks Park for many years before being restored to running condition for a 1975-76 bicentennial tour of the United States as the American Freedom Train.

Today the SP 4449, restored to its original SP “Daylight” colors, is tended to and operated by a volunteer group, the Friends of 4449.

When not on excursion, the 4449 is housed at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center off Portland’s Water Avenue, near the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

The public is welcome to visit Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with a special Portland Train Day featuring rides, exhibits and food carts scheduled for Saturday, May 19.

The SP 4449 is 110 feet long, 16 feet tall and 10 feet wide, and weighs some 433 tons when coupled to its tender. The tender carries 6,275 gallons of fuel oil and 23,300 gallons of water, according to the SP 4449’s Wikipedia page. With eight 80-inch drive wheels and 5,500 horsepower, it can really haul the freight (or the passengers) and has a top listed speed of 110 mph.

Visit the Friends of the 4449’s web page, online at www.4449.com, for more information.