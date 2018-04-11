TD puts it all together in non-league finale Pitching, defense and timely hits pave way to a 5-2 victory

All facets of the game came through for The Dalles baseball team – Spencer Honald tossed a gem, the Riverhawk defense showed support with error-free ball, and the offense scored three of their five runs on two-out hits in a 5-2 victory over Mountain View Tuesday at Bob Williams Field.

In his five innings of relief, Honald retired eight of the first nine batters he faced from the second-through-fifth, with the lone runner reaching on a walk.

That runner, however, was swiftly retired on a double play.

The senior hurler entered action in the third inning with his team down by a 2-1 margin, but then held the Cougars scoreless on one hit with six strikeouts and three walks to earn the win.

With the Hawks in front, 5-2, in the top of the seventh, Honald needed to bear down to work his way out of a potential rally, as Mountain View had two runners on base via a hit by pitch and a walk and the No. 3 hitter, B.B. Logan, at the plate with two outs.

On a 1-2 pitch, Honald induced a game-clinching groundout to second base to get his team to a win.

“That was the first time this year I have thrown that many innings in a game,” Honald said of his 85-pitch effort. “Most of my pitches were working pretty good. I had to work a bit harder on my slider, which got away from me a couple of times, but I was able to work through it. I was able to go to my fastball for a strike if I needed it and I got a couple of strikeouts on my splitter, which felt good.”



While Honald put in top work from the mound in relief of starter, Jose Gonzalez, TD scored single runs in the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames, using two-out hits in the second, third and sixth.

In the second inning, Dominic Smith drove in Ben Nelson with an RBI single and Jordan Wetmore added a two-out RBI single that plated Gabe Helseth to tie the score at 3-apiece in the third.

Smith stroked an RBI single to centerfield, which chased home Nelson to give the Hawks a 3-2 lead they would never relinquish.

Henry Lee added a fifth-inning RBI single to left to drive in Gonzalez, making it a 4-2 contest, and then Gonzalez blasted a two-out RBI double to score Mac Abbas for the final insurance run.

For the game, TD totaled eight hits and four walks, and swiped two bases as Smith led the way with two hits and a pair of RBIs in his three at-bats.

Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI; Wetmore was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI; and Lee notched a hit and drove in a run in his 1 for 3 effort.

Nelson also chipped in a hit and scored twice in three plate appearances, and both Helseth and Abbas each tallied a hit and a run scored.

After an eight-game losing streak since starting out 1-0, The Dalles (3-8 overall) is establishing a little momentum and swagger with two consecutive victories over Heritage and Mountain View.

Perfect timing ahead of Saturday’s league-opening home doubleheader against No. 4-ranked Pendleton (6-6) scheduled for noon at Bob Williams Field.

“It is great to have a couple of wins going into league,” Honald said. “We are starting to find it and can carry that momentum forward.”