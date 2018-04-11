Troutman baffles Weston-McEwen in Sherman’s win

Trey Homer had two hits and three RBIs and all-league starter Brett Troutman allowed an unearned run in a complete-game five-hitter with two strikeouts and one walk to help the No. 10-ranked Sherman Huskies to a 3-1 triumph against Weston-McEwen Tuesday in Moro.

“Brett threw the ball very well to get his complete game,” Sherman head coach Joe Justesen said. “Trey had very timely hits and Jacob (Justesen) made a very good catch on a shot to right center to end the second inning. From start to finish, this was complete team win.”

Sherman had a solid start to the game with a one-out walk to Bradley Moe, followed by a two-out error on a ball hit off Troutman’s bat.

Up next, Homer clobbered a 1-0 pitch for a two-run single, moving the Huskies out in front by a 2-0 margin.

Weston-McEwen scored a run on three straight singles in the top of the fifth and had the tying run at second base, but Troutman snared a popup and fired the ball to second for the double play to end the frame.

Ahead 2-1, the Huskies expanded on their lead with a run, as Justesen was issued a leadoff walk and stole second base.

Following a walk to Moe, Homer drove in Justesen with a two-out single.

In the last two innings, Troutman kept Weston-McEwen (2-8 overall) scoreless on 24 pitches to lock down the Huskies’ fourth victory of the season.

All told, Sherman posted four hits, were issued four walks and had a batter hit by a pitch.

Following Homer’s 2 for 3 effort with two RBIs, Jacob Justesen went 1 for 3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored, Moe was 0 for 2 with two walks and a run and Troutman added a hit and a run scored in three at-bats.

Wade Fields had a walk and a stolen base and Cal Homer went hitless in two at-bats, but was hit by a pitch.

Weston Phillips led the TigerScots with two hits and Tanner Sater had a hit and a run scored.

The Huskies (4-2), who lost to Stanfield by a 15-8 score on April 3, plays again at 4 p.m. Friday at Dufur in a re-scheduled baseball contest.

Following that non-league matchup, Sherman begins Blue Mountain Conference action in Moro against No. 26 Heppner (4-6) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.