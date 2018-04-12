For the Record for April 13, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday April 13, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 10, 12:37 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of Lincoln Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

April 10, 9:40 a.m. – Crew responded to Lone Pine Boulevard on a report of a grass fire. It was determined this was a controlled burn and there was no problem.

The agency also responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Dan Crook Schmidling, 59, no listed address, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of West 1st Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 3500 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported her watch was stolen.

Police made contact with two male subjects Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West 2nd Street. Both had been previously trespassed from the property. Both were cited for second-degree criminal trespass.

A hit and run report was taken Tuesday evening from the 1300 block of West 6th Street.

Police responded to the 1900 block of East 14th Street Tuesday evening after a caller reported her juvenile daughter received an explicit photo from a juvenile male via social media. Incident is under investigation.

Charles Allen Bartsma, 43, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Lewis Street and is accused of harassment.

Police responded to the 2400 block of West 6th Street early Wednesday morning after a caller reported being assaulted by a male suspect who initially fled the area. The juvenile was located and arrested for assault and harassment.

Wasco County

An identity theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from Dufur after a victim reported he was scammed out of a large sum of money online.

A burglary report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 8100 block of Mill Creek Road after a victim reported her home was broken into.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 3300 block of West 13th Street after medication was reported stolen.

An assault report was taken Tuesday evening from the regional jail after staff reported an inmate was assaulted by another inmate. The victim had to be transported to the hospital and the incident is under investigation.