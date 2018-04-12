TD’s stars celebrated

The Dalles High School athletic director Matt Morgan gave out awards to Athlete of the Month selections for March at a ceremony last week at The Riv in The Dalles.

In the photo are, from left to right, coach Debby Jones, Dalia Mondragon (tennis), Lydia Evans (girls golf), coach Dan Telles (boys golf), coach Amy Wilson (girls golf), Tyler Vassar (boys golf), coach Steve Sugg (baseball), Spencer Honald (baseball), Justin Conklin (boys track and field), Kilee Hoylman (softball), coach Kim Kiser (softball), Emily Adams (girls track and field), and coach Garth Miller (track and field).

During the season, coaches nominate players from their respective sport for recognition as a way to celebrate athletic achievement. The final ceremony is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Friday, May 4.

The booster club is looking for dedicated members to join to help support TD’s student athletes and are also seeking corporate sponsors. For more information, email john@thedallesboosterclub.com.