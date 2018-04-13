Letter to the Editor: Action required

To the editor:

The Oregon Supreme Court has spoken. It is now time for the Wasco County Board of Commissioners to recognize, as those directly impacted by the What The Festival have contended, that this mass gathering has no place in our agriculture / timber community.

Any attempt to circumvent the ruling on the part of the commissioners will clearly show their disregard for both the zoning laws of the county and the citizens, not only of upper Dufur Valley Road, but also the county as a whole.

With the pending election for board seats, all candidates need to commit to obeying land use laws as to any such future events, if elected.

Mr. Boyd's insensitive comment that "...This is not a life or death business for us," given the death last year at the festival, is consistent with his disregard for the noise, traffic and fire dangers that the festival has brought to the area in the past years.

Time for the WTF to fold its tent in rural Wasco County and find a legal and appropriate venue, and for the county board to support and protect its residents.

David Wehrly

Dufur