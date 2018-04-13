Letter to the Editor: End of an age

To the editor:

The Biblical definition of the word “world” means "an age." So the "end of the world” talked about by some people is a misunderstanding of this term. As one age (or world) ends, a resting period called a Sabbath ensues in which the world lies fallow for a period before the beginning of a new world, or age.

These ages are similar to the rings in Dante’s Inferno, each ring bringing us, and him, closer to Satan’s kingdom, the Lord of the Underworld, the world without law or Divine guidance, a world entirely free from moral restraints.

And how do we deal with the stress of this evolving “evil age?” Turn off the news of its advance. And focus instead on the Good News of God’s kingdom, which is never free, but always bound to the law and to God’s love, manifested among us in the person of Jesus, our guide who never changes according to the values of the present evil age.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson