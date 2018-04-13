Letter to the Editor: Need Schwartz

To the editor:

I am writing in support of Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County Commissioner Position #3. Kathy is an articulate, intelligent woman whose experience, understanding, and skills will be an asset to our board of county commissioners and to the people of Wasco County.



Kathy doesn’t pretend to have all the answers to the problems of our county; she knows that to find solutions, you have to talk to all sides and all stakeholders, and listen with an open mind.

Kathy is highly respected as a health care professionals, and her concern for wellness carries over to her concerns about, and passion for, the environment.

Local issues around air quality, water resources, climate change and transportation of oil and coal through our area (with their potential for spills and adverse effects on wetlands) affect the health of all of us—and Kathy will make those issues a priority as commissioner.

I believe Kathy Schwarz’s history of public health leadership and her habit of respectful listening and collaborative dialogue can help resolve many of the problems facing Wasco County.

I urge people to check the box next to her name in the upcoming election.

Diane Walworth

The Dalles