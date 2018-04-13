Letter to the Editor: Support Runyon

To the editor:
Please support Rod Runyon for re-election to Wasco County Commission Position 3.
He has done an admirable job for our county and has accomplished numerous positive achievements throughout his tenure.
What more can we ask for?
I have complete confidence that Rod will continue to do an impeccable job for our county. Vote Rod Runyon!
Ruth Beecher
The Dalles
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment