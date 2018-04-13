The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Letter to the Editor: Support Runyon

As of Friday, April 13, 2018

To the editor:

Please support Rod Runyon for re-election to Wasco County Commission Position 3.

He has done an admirable job for our county and has accomplished numerous positive achievements throughout his tenure.

What more can we ask for?

I have complete confidence that Rod will continue to do an impeccable job for our county. Vote Rod Runyon!

Ruth Beecher

The Dalles

