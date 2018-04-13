Looking Back on April 15, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

Hearing support from local sports groups, the Wasco County Court unanimously approved preliminary plans to reconfigure and improve Kramer Ballfields as part of construction of the new National Guard Armory.

The local cost of the expanded armory would be limited to the amount raised by lodging taxes, a recent estimate shows.

Airport investment is becoming an increasingly divisive issue for the city council. Tempers rose a bit Monday in discussion leading to a 4-1 vote to hold off on accepting a local-match grant to do a $1.2 million, 90 percent federally funded, drainage project. The Dalles City Council will wait until it gets a “fact sheet” answering several “what if” scenarios.

DUFUR — Dufur High seniors are getting ready for their graduation party, a drug and alcohol free event, set at a secret location.

STEVENSON (AP) — They called themselves the “survivors.” And the instinct for survival among managers of Oregon and Washington timber companies will have to continue, judging by the message they heard Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Northwest Forestry Association. The meeting place was appropriate: Stevenson, in Skamania County, has been a timber town since its inception.

40 years ago – 1978

Burn permits are required for all open burning and for burn barrels in The Dalles and in the Wasco Rural Fire Protection District.

Dr. and Mrs. Milt Skov took a warm roasting from more than 100 citizens who greeted them last night during an appreciation and farewell dinner. Dr. Skov, who has practiced veterinary medicine here 20 years, resigned this month as mayor and will become the new chief veterinarian for Washington state based at Olympia. He quipped the dinner was a bit like a funeral, “Except this time I get to talk back.”

The sternwheeler, City of The Dalles which plied the Columbia River in the 1890s, is the theme for the city’s entry in this year’s Portland Rose Festival Parade.

School District 9 Friday got vocal support from a legislative committee when the district asked for help to expedite a tax valuation suit on Martin Marietta properties.

Last week, President Jimmy Carter decided to shelves production of the neutron bomb. That is the bomb which will kill the people in a given area but will leave all the buildings standing. Critics claim the bomb is inhumane, and could easily be used by a military leader to escalate a skirmish into a full-fledged nuclear war.

60 years ago – 1958

The bicycle being held by city police as a lost article wouldn’t pass safety inspection for the forthcoming bicycle rodeo even if the owner could be found.

Means of bringing about more rigid control of the cherry fruit fly, including stronger regulations on enforcement, were discussed here yesterday. Possible chemical ways of checking to determine whether spraying or dusting is adequate also was a topic at the meeting held in District Attorney Harry Hogan’s office.

Mrs. Robert Stone was a luncheon hostess Wednesday, her guests including members of a sewing club organized 17 years ago in Portland.

Port of The Dalles commission last night accepted the low bid of Tidewater Oil Co. for gasoline and oil to be supplied to the port for the year ending March 31, 1959.

A “sudden death” one night tournament to determine the winner of The Dalles Wrestling Commission trophy, which has already embroiled most of the wrestlers in the Pacific Northwest into disputes as to how the tournament will be run, will be held Thursday evening at The Dalles Armory.

The Dalles Womens Federated club held their spring tea Friday afternoon.

Joining The Dalles Daily Chronicle staff this week as circulation manager is Henry Hart, succeeding Darold D. Dayley, who will leave later in the month to enter military service.

Mrs. Hannah Beeson was a weekend visitor in Portland with friends.

80 years ago – 1938

Dave Rutz, found guilty of conspiring to cripple Terteling tractors by a Wasco county jury Wednesday afternoon, will be sentenced tomorrow at 10 a.m. by Circuit Judge Fred W. Wilson. Others who have pleaded guilty to the sabotage of the tractors last January 2 probably will be brought up for sentencing tomorrow.

An adjustment of rates on specific commodities from Inland Empire points to The Dalles has been promised to the Port of The Dalles by 14 truckers operating between these points, Charles L. Nellor, port manager, said today upon his return from a conference in Portland yesterday.

Norman John Berry, a WPA worker, and Willard Donald Fraties, a cook at the White restaurant, today were in Wasco county jail after confessing to officers the knife-puncturing of about 20 tires on automobiles parked on downtown streets early Sunday morning.

SEATTLE, April 15. (UP) — Governor Clarence H. Martin was en route to Washington, D. C., by plane today while Secretary of State Belle Reeves was acting governor, the first time in the history of Washington a woman has held the executive position.

RYEGATE, Mont., April 15. (UP) — Sheriff’s posses today searched ravines near here for the bodies of Gerald McDonald, 19, and Robert McDonald, 21, after a deputy sheriff had been killed in a five-hour gun battle with an elderly rancher whom officers sought to question in the case.

100 years ago – 1918

The local board today received orders to furnish five Wasco county registered men for military service May 1. This is in addition to the 17 who must report April 26.

Your household needs in scrims and curtain nets are best supplied at the Edward C. Pease company. See those excellent bordered scrims at 15 and 19 cents per yard; also those extra heavy mercerized marquisettes at 35 cents per yard.

PORTLAND, April 15. — The library board has accepted the resignation of Miss Louise Hunt, assistant librarian, who refused to purchase a Liberty bond, saying that she would rather suffer the indignities of the invading Huns.

WITH THE AMERICAN ARMIES IN FRANCE, April 14. — American troops on the right bank of the Meuse (between St. Mihiel and Verdun) were attacked by picked detachments from four companies of Germans, following a violent bombardment with high explosive and gas-shells from midnight until morning.

WASHINGTON, April 15. — Eighteen wooden ships, totaling 63,000 tons, will be launched May 1, Chairman Hurley of the shipping board announced today. Special trains, bearing fir logs from the Pacific coast, are being hurried across the continent in one fifth the usual time, furnishing ample supplies for speeding up work in the ship yards.

FORT WORTH, Tex., April 15. — Seven are known to be dead, several are injured and thousands of dollars worth of injury has been done to growing crops by a tornado which swept over northern Texas yesterday.