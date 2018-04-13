For the Record for April 15, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday April 15, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to four calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after staff reported two subjects fled without paying for their meal.

Richard Leon Schroeder, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 100 block of West 2nd Street on a local warrant for two counts of parole violation and two counts of probation violation.

Sean Dennis Ollom, 50, Hazel Dell, Wash., was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver.

Paul Angelo Costello, 31, Happy Valley, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 3300 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1300 block of East 18th Street after a victim reported a package was stolen from her porch.

Officer responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street Wednesday evening after a caller reported catching a stray dog in the area. The dog was picked up and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 800 block of East Scenic Drive early Thursday morning after a caller reported he let a male subject into his home who said he was followed by several other subjects who were threatening him. Caller also stated the subjects killed his father. Contact was made with caller and his father who was fine. Caller admitted to shooting his firearm through windows of his home and was cited for unlawful use of a firearm. A report was taken.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken early Wednesday morning in the 2700 block of West 7th Street after assisting city police on a traffic stop.

Deputy responded to the 5200 block of McDonald Way Wednesday evening after a caller reported he was assaulted by his wife. Contact was made with both subjects whose stories did not match. Female admitted to breaking some things in the house prior to leaving but there was no sign of physical assault on the male. An informational report was taken.

Regional Jail

Rocky Eric Spino, 29, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for three counts of parole violation.

Larry Scott Bixel, 37, Portland, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

David James Jacobsen, 35, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on local warrants for first-degree failure to appear, second-degree failure to appear, and post-prison violations.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday on a local warrant for probation violation.