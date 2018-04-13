Roller Girls coming to town

The Gorge Roller Girls All-Stars take on Lilac City, from Spokane, Wash. and The Blood ‘N Gorge Apprentice team is scheduled to host a bout versus the Chaos Theory Pickup Rollers, out of Eastern Washington, in a roller derby doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 at The Fort Dalles Readiness Center, located at 402 E. Scenic Drive in The Dalles.

Tickets can be purchased from the team’s website at www.gorgerollergirls.org. Prices are $10.50 for adults and $5.50 for students, who must show identification.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Beverages from Freebridge Brewing, Everybody’s Brewing and Double Mountain Brewery and Taproom are available to spectators 21-years old and over.