Center for Living expands its hours

The Mid-Columbia Center for Living, the community provider for mental health and other services, has added evening and Saturday hours and expanded its medical services.

It has also made five new staffing assignments in recent months, according to a press release.

Earlier this year, the Center for Living expanded its hours to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and added Saturday hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at both its The Dalles and Hood River locations.

Five new staffing assignments have also occurred.

The agency has about 140 employees and serves Wasco, Sherman and Hood River counties in providing mental health, addictions and developmental disabilities services.

This year, it started conducting medical screenings and treatment for chronic medical conditions for the people the agency services with substance abuse and mental health conditions.

It is one of 13 Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics in the state, and “as a CCBHC, we are able to serve more individuals in our communities, in part due to the expansion of the Affordable Care Act,” said Barb Seatter, executive director of MCCFL. “We are introducing more prevention and wellness activities that will enable the people we serve to live longer, healthier lives.”

Dr. Dan Ferber was recently named medical director. He is board certified in adult, child and adolescent psychiatry and has worked in community mental health clinics in the Gorge for the past 19 years.

He has worked at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, Seattle Children’s Hospital and Emanuel Hospital in Portland.

“Dan is one of the most experienced child psychiatrists in the state,” said Seatter.“We are very pleased he has accepted the medical director role for our agency. He is a great addition to our leadership team.”

Al Barton, part of the leadership team the past 10 years, was promoted to deputy director in December following the retirement of Ramona Ropek. Barton is a licensed clinical social worker with over 20 years of clinical and management experience in a variety of mental health settings. He has been instrumental in developing the intensive treatment services array for people with serious mental illness, including mobile crisis, jail diversion and assertive community treatment.

Monique Adams, who has a master’s in social work, was recently promoted to Barton’s previous position, clinical services manager.

She has worked for the agency for 15 years, most recently supervising a housing assistance and support initiative aimed at keeping people from homelessness and out of higher levels of care.

She has extensive experience navigating levels of care across the state and specializes in working with adults with complex mental health issues. She brings a unique perspective to the management team due to her recent direct service and leadership at the program level, the release said.

Shira Skybinskyy, a licensed clinical social worker, developed and implemented the agency’s expanded mobile crisis services over the last two years.

Due to her success with that program, she was promoted to lead the children’s services team at the agency, particularly crisis and intensive services for children and youth.

She also worked with at-risk youth and families for many years, supervised an adoption/reunification program and directed a women’s prison treatment program.

Janie Popour-Hogue, a licensed professional counselor, master addiction counselor and certified alcohol and drug counselor III, has been serving as the clinical services manager for integrated mental health and addictions treatment for the last three years.

She recently expanded to managing substance use disorder services in all three counties. She previously managed all mental health and substance use disorder services only in The Dalles.

Dually credentialed in mental health and addictions, she has worked in behavioral health for over 30 years, specializing in addiction, co-occurring disorders and trauma.

She has experience in program development and has been director of a 48-bed residential program. She is passionate about outcome management, trauma informed treatment and is a Sanctuary Model trainer.

For an appointment, call 541-386-2620 in Hood River or 541-296-5452 in The Dalles. For more information visit mccfl.org.