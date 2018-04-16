The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Early Morning Fire

Dufur Fire Department responded to a structure fire 5 a.m. Monday morning in Dufur, and requested mutual aid from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue. The fire, located on N.E. Second Street between Williams and Aikin streets, burned a trailer parked behind a residence, visible to right of the home in the photoraph above. No one was injured in the fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Photo by Mark Gibson
As of Monday, April 16, 2018

