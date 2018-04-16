Early Morning Fire

Dufur Fire Department responded to a structure fire 5 a.m. Monday morning in Dufur, and requested mutual aid from Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue.
The fire, located on N.E. Second Street between Williams and Aikin streets, burned a trailer parked behind a residence, visible to right of the home in the photoraph above. No one was injured in the fire, which was quickly extinguished.
