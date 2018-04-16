Farrell, Kortge lead Dufur boys

Dufur’s No. 1-ranked 4x100-meter relay team of Tanner Masterson, Abraham Kilby, Anthony Thomas and Asa Farrell set a personal-record time of 45.64 seconds for first place, Farrell tacked on a pair of wins, Cole Kortge won the 300-meter hurdles, and the Rangers tallied 10 personal records to grab third place out of 13 teams in Saturday’s Dick Horyna Invitational in Stanfield.

Farrell inched ahead of Masterson in the 100 with a personal-record mark of 11.42, Masterson timed out in 11.53, also a personal record, and in the same event, Thomas notched his personal record at 12.29 to grab sixth place.

Farrell won the 200 after a season-best 23.84, Kortge placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with his 47.08, and Kortge added a personal-record mark of 16.84 to secure second place in the 110-meter hurdles.

In the long jump event, Farrell leapt 18-feet-11.50 inches to grab second place, and Kilby was third in the high jump (5-2) and fourth in the javelin (132-3).

Friedrick Stelzer claimed fourth in the 1,500 with his personal record time of 4:32.37 and he set another personal record in the 800 with his sixth-place tally of 2:11.44.

Heppner won the boys division with 153 points and Umatilla tallied 123 for second place, ahead of Dufur (86).

On the girls’ side, Kierstin White had the team’s best output of third place in the high jump (4-4), Aleksei Uhalde placed sixth with a season-best 19.65 in the 100-meter hurdles, and Jessica Brown went for a personal-best 14.56 to score 11th place in the 100 and she placed eighth overall with her 13-5.25 in the long jump.

Umatilla (130), Griswold (112), and Ione (63) represented the top-3 girls’ teams in the standings, and Dufur had 11 points to score a tie for 11th place.

Dufur is at Wahtonka Field at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a meet, and then makes a trip to Condon for the Condon-Wheeler Invitational at noon Friday.