Letter to the Editor: Schwartz is leader

To the editor:

With only three seats on the Wasco County Board of Commissioners, it is a relatively small board and that makes diversity of perspectives essential to a responsive and effective board. We are thrilled to have Kathy Schwartz, RN, as a candidate for Wasco County Commissioner in the May 15 election. As a nurse and former director of the Wasco-Sherman County Health Department, Kathy will bring a new perspective rooted in a track record of effective leadership, listening, and hands-on problem solving for the citizens of Wasco County.

Even after completing 15 years working in Wasco County government she was asked to come back as a trusted and impartial problem solver. Her professional life exemplifies transparency, accountability and good communication.

In reviewing the broad scope of county government (from roads and public health to youth and veteran’s services, economic development and emergency management), we believe Kathy Schwartz is highly qualified and very competent to govern. We are very fortunate to have a candidate of her caliber and we ardently support Kathy Schwartz for Wasco County commissioner. Be sure to vote when your ballot arrives in the mail.

Mike and Colleen Ballinger

The Dalles