Letter to the Editor: Secular Nation

To the editor:

While I believe that Dan Brophy is correct that the Fourth of July should be celebrated, I know that he is incorrect about this being a Christian nation.

The first line of the First Amendment to the U.S Constitution of the United States reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”

This is a nation with a majority of people who follow the Christian faith, but that does not change the fact that it’s a secular nation.

Even more offensive than that is the Chronicle having its two Christian editors editorialize about Christian privilege! Really? Don’t you think it would have been a good idea to find a couple of non-Christians to opine on this subject?

Show me another faith that has a federal holiday on one of their holy days. Christians are used to having their most significant holiday off.

If non-Christians want their holiday off, they have to hope that their boss will allow it. Doesn’t that seem privileged?

Chronicle, please step out of your bubble and ask non-Christians if they agree with your editors’ blinder-on assumptions.

Leslie Kasmer

The Dalle