Letter to the Editor: Support Runyon

To the editor:
If any of you out there are uncertain about who to vote for for county commissioner I would like to encourage you to vote for Rod Runyon.
He has already shown he has the experience and skill to lead Wasco County.
His knowledge of administrative details is superior.
Additionally, he is sensitive and compassionate, traits revealed in a way that only a family member could appreciate.
When my brother-in-law died recently, Rod helped locate some necessary military records.
Wasco County needs a leader who understands administrative details and yet possesses the human qualities that are so important in an urban society.
It would be a wise vote to vote for Rod Runyon for county commissioner.
Richard Kessler
The Dalles
