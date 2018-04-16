Letter to the Editor: Vote for Hege

To the editor:

I am writing in support of Scott Hege for Wasco County Commissioner Position #1.

As a long-time resident of Wasco County I know that, since Scott has served as county commissioner, he has been com mitted to listening to all the voices in the county.

He has also improved the transparency and citizen focus of our county government. He also works tirelessly behind the scenes to improve the way our government works, working to make our county appraisal capability more accurate, and our land use planning more accountable, for example.

Personally, as a long-time member of the county planning commission, I know first hand that Scott is a reliable professional who is good to work with and gets things done.

Under his leadership, our county land use planning has been very focused on citizen engagement and collaboration. We are finally updating the county comprehensive land use plan, written nearly 40 years ago, using a process of extensive citizen engagement across the county.



This process will produce a land use plan that is in tune with current county needs and goals, and easy for citizens to understand and use.

Scott is apolitical and brings people together from all walks of life.

He brings tremendous experience to the job and is committed to serving all the people of the county.

He has a track record of success in this role and is focused on solving problems and serving the people.

We need Scott Hege to continue as county commissioner.

Russell Hargrave

Mosier