MCEDD updates strategy

Twenty technological assistance and public works projects, 10 in Oregon and 10 in Washington, have been identified as high-priorities in the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District’s updated regional strategy, which means their completion would best benefit community economies.

The projects identified in the plan can use placement on the list to seek state and federal funding.

The Oregon top 10 list encompasses proposed or developing projects in Hood River, Sherman and Wasco counties. Workforce housing projects in all three counties ranked first on the list.

While the project descriptions within Hood River and Sherman Counties included updates and reevaluations of housing policies, MCEDD specifically highlighted development of the Columbia Gorge Community College Student Housing and Skills Center in Wasco County.

That project involves developing housing on the campus in The Dalles to serve enrolled students, college staff and faculty, and potentially temporary residents such as seasonal farmworkers and wildland firefighters.

The development of housing would also justify the creation of a skills training center on campus, CGCC’s community outreach manager, Dan Spatz, told the Chronicle in January.

Together, the facilities would address the “crying need” for jobs training and the “crisis level” of homelessness among CGCC students, staff and the surrounding community, Spatz said last week.

The school has permission from the state to build the housing and is working on collecting matching funds for a $7.3 million grant to build the skills center.

The deadline to match the grant amount is January 2019.

Projects are prioritized based on alignment with MCEDD’s strategy to create jobs, raise income levels, diversify the economy and improve quality of life for area residents.



The list is based on guidelines from the U.S. Economic Development and includes projects from Hood River, Sherman and Wasco counties in Oregon, and Skamania and Klickitat counties in Washington.

“The region envisions a thriving economy supporting diverse business opportunities that act in harmony with the area’s rural qualities, values and natural resources,” MCEDD said in a written statement.

The 77-page strategy includes analysis of regional economic data, regional goals and actions, an implementation plan, and identifies investment priorities and funding sources.

MCEDD updates the list annually and issues a new one every five years. This year’s update was the first to the 2017-2022 strategy, which was developed last year.

“The annual comprehensive economic development strategy update process draws on the cooperation between community partners and MCEDD staff to develop a cohesive regional document that supports the regional economy,” MCEDD said in a press release.

“It provides a mechanism for coordinating the economic development efforts of individuals, organizations, local governments, and private industry.”

In addition to attainable housing, the strategy focuses on financial capital and entrepreneurial environment, the workforce, regulatory environment and infrastructure, specifically: Water/wastewater, transportation and broadband connection.

Two projects in Mosier are also listed as top priority projects: repairing co-mingling wells in the area around Mosier, and the potential creation of a joint city hall and fire hall in downtown Mosier.

Finding or creating more space for the South Sherman Fire Hall also makes the list, as does expanding the Deschutes Rim Medical Clinic in Maupin.

MCEDD also prioritizes completing 15-year maintenance and preservation of the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks.

On the Washington list, which encompasses Klickitat and Skamania counties, development of a slow sand filter water system in White Salmon ranks as the top priority.

Also included are rehabilitating and lengthening the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport runway and the Dallesport Industrial Park Improvement Project, which would build an industrial building at the Port Dallesport location and realign Dow Road.

The complete top 10 prioritized project lists are included in the 2017-2022 strategy, which is available along with a strategy summary at mcedd.org.

For more information, contact the MCEDD Executive Director, Amanda Hoey, at 541-296-2266 or email her at amanda@mcedd.org.