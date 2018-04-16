Pendleton offense breaks through

No. 3-ranked Pendleton ran its record to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in league following a two-game road sweep by final margins of 25-3 and 13-2 over The Dalles softball squad Friday at 16th Street Ballpark.

In the first game, the Bucks scored 10 runs in the first inning and put the game away in the fourth with another 10-run surge.

For the game, TD totaled three hits, with Jodi Thomasian going 1 for 3 with a run and Emma Weir adding a hit and a run scored in two at-bats.

Maddie Troutt was 1 for 2 with an RBI, Kathryn Bradford went hit less in two at-bats, but stole a base and scored a run, Jessika Nanez added an RBI squeeze bunt, and Mikayla Kelly reached after being hit by a pitch.

TD starter Bailey LeBreton left the game in the first inning after sustaining and injury, leaving Kelly to finish the final 4 2/3 frames.

Pendleton racked up a season-high 27 hits, nine doubles and two home runs, as Rylee Genter went 3 for 4 with two home runs, a double, three runs scored and seven RBIs.

Pendleton posted the sweep in the nightcap by breaking open a 6-2 lead with four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to secure a 13-2 triumph.

Following its 27-hit opening-game barrage, Pendleton racked up 15 hits, five walks and a hit batter and took advantage of two Riverhawk errors.

Kelly started the second game and tossed five innings and allowed nine runs, seven earned, on 10 hits for the loss.

Junior varsity hurler Courtney Hert saw some time in the circle as well, and the youngster allowed four earned runs on four hits with two walks in two innings of relief work, her first on the varsity squad.

Of Pendleton’s 15 hits, five went for extra bases, including two doubles and a run scored by Kirah McGlothan and a home run and four runs scored and three RBIs off the bat of Gentner.

Offensively, the Riverhawks tallied seven hits and received two walks, but struck out a season-high 15 times in the seven frames.

Ella Salvatori totaled two hits in her three at-bats, Bradford was 1 for 3 with a stolen base and a run scored, Lauryn Belanger went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice and a run scored.

Thomasian went 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base, Emma Smith chipped in a hit, a walk and a stolen base in two at-bats.

Another junior varsity outfielder, Charlie May, had a hit in three at-bats in her first varsity game.

Up next, No. 16-ranked The Dalles (7-7-1 overall) makes a trip to Pendleton for a league contest at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.