Popchock wins three at Umatilla

Ana Popchock ran her first-place total to six on the season after scoring top honors in three events and teammate Madisen Davis put up a first-place finish in the javelin to lead the South Wasco County girls’ squad to 53 points for fifth place in the 16-team field at Friday’s River’s Edge Meet held in Umatilla.

Popchock set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.24, added a 15-6 for first in the long jump. She notched 34-2.50 to pick up first place in the triple jump, and hit for a personal-record mark of 13.57 to secure third place in the 100 meters.

Davis had a toss of 111-11 to take first place in the javelin. Maddie Gragg placed fifth in the shotput with her 29-6 and she set a personal record of 95-3.50 for seventh place in javelin.

Abbie Silvey was 10th-best in the discus with a 76-1.50, and she had a personal record of 34.57 in the 200 meters; and Abby Birman had a 56-3.50, a personal record, in the discus, and she posted a season-best 3:15.02 in the 800.

Marshall Bell had a personal-record mark of 2:42.99 in the 800 and he added a 12-8.75, a personal record, for 15th place in the long jump. Haiden Perez placed 21st after his shotput toss of 23-2.

The Umatilla teams swept both divisions, with the boys’ squad totaling 123 points, while the girls tallied 106.

South Wasco County and Sherman head out to Heppner at 11 a.m. Tuesday for the Mustang Invitational.