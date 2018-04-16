For the Record for April 17, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday April 17, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 12, 12:29 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of East 12th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to West 4th and Union streets Thursday morning after a caller reported a vehicle was abandoned in the area and parked in the wrong direction. A citation was left on the vehicle as the owner could not be located.

David Michael Foote, 57, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 1000 block of West 1st Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass. Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and probation violation.

Police responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive Thursday morning after staff received a letter in the mail that was suspicious. An informational report was taken.

Ethan John William Stephens, 26, no listed address, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of East 8th Street and is accused of harassment.

Noah Bradbury, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of East 16th Street and is accused of menacing and harassment.

Police responded to the 1000 block of East 9th Street Thursday evening after a caller reported a male and female subject were having a verbal altercation. Contact was made with the subjects who denied having a verbal argument.

The female stated they came outside and she thought her vehicle was stolen but remembered a friend had taken it. No problem was found.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Maupin Thursday morning after a caller reported two dogs were on his property and were continually barking at him. Contact was made with the pet owner who was warned of letting the dogs run at large.

Regional Jail

Cheyenne Briana Berry, 22, Stevenson, Wash., was transported and jailed Thursday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Rachel Dawn Carty, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.