Riverhawks set 17 PRs at Willamette Falls Invite

The Dalles head coach Garth Miller had The Willamette Falls Invitational circled on the calendar for many reasons.

Through the track and field team’s first four meets, the numbers have been encouraging, but with his group facing 35 other schools, 10 in the 6A ranks, those performances would give his athletes a better gauge as to where they stand in the 5A circuit.

Justin Conklin scored a win and a runner-up finish, both teams tallied 17 personal records and each group secured top-8 placings in Saturday’s event in Oregon City.

“I was really happy with the way the kids competed today,” Miller said. “We are seeing improvement throughout our team. The kids are competing well, but we just need to stay healthy and keep working hard.”

Conklin earned first place in the high jump at 6-feet-3 inches, a personal record, and he timed out in 16.12 seconds to take second place in the 110-meter hurdles, just a half a second behind Oregon City’s Israel Miles (15.62).

Samuel Alvarez shaved more than 30 seconds off his time with his personal-record mark of 9:14.54 to score fifth place in the 3,000, which put him seventh all-time in The Dalles history, and the sophomore added another fifth-place tally in the 1,500 in 4:25.23, another personal record.

Jonathan Knotts picked up some points after getting ninth place in the 800 (2:07.15, a personal record), Glenn Breckterfield scored sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.15), and the 4x400-meter relay team of Bill Burns, Denver Neill, Jack Bonham and Josh Nisbet set a personal record with their time of 3:38.82, which was good for third place.

Rey Aviluz posted a personal record in the 3,000 (9:46.34), Gavin Cates had a time of 4:40.71 to grab a personal record in the 1,500, and Breckterfield had a personal-record mark in the 110-meter hurdles (17.10).

TD totaled 42 points for seventh place in the 18-team standings, with Oregon City (111.5), Union (79.5) and West Linn (62) making up the top-3 teams.

For the Riverhawk girls, Emma Mullins placed fourth in the 800 with a season-record of 2:29.35; Mercy I’aulualo added a fourth-place throw of 36-6.50, a more than two-foot improvement and personal record in the shotput; and the 4x400-meter relay squad of Mullins, Hanna Ziegenhagen, Jenna Miller and Paulina Finn were good for a personal-record time of 4:23.61 for fourth place.

Liz Tapia was seventh in the 400 (1:05.20, a personal record), Jenna Miller set a personal record of 28.04 to tally eighth in the 200, Ziegenhagen placed sixth in the 800 with her personal-record time of 2:31.35, Finn had a top height of 5-0 to grab eighth in the high jump, and Kendyl Kumm notched ninth place after her 7-6 in the pole vault.

Tressa Wood set season records in the 1,500 (5:23.95) and 3,000 (11:34.94), and freshman Emily Johnson had personal records in the 1,500 (5:28.79) and 3,000 (11:47.37, a 22-second improvement).

Savannah Strassheim had a personal record in the 1,500 (5:33.96), Kumm set her season-best in the long jump after her 14-2, and Aileen Luna-Lopez posted a 29-8 in the triple jump, a season-record.

Union posted 101 points to take first place in the girls’ division, ahead of Glencoe (96), Oregon City (61.5), Aloha (57.33) and Mountain View (55). The Lady Riverhawks had 32 points for eighth place, 12 points ahead of Pendleton (20).

The Dalles has two meets this week, the first at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wahtonka against Dufur and Hood River Valley, and then they travel to Hermiston for the Kiwanis Twilight Invitational at 2 p.m. Friday.