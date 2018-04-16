TD baseball loses 5-1 and 5-0 in CRC openers

The Dalles baseball team stranded 14 runners on base, nine in scoring position, in a doubleheader sweep loss by final scores of 5-1 and 5-0 to No. 4-ranked Pendleton Saturday at Bob Williams Field.

Added to the offensive woes, the Riverhawk defense committed four errors, which led to four unearned runs, as pitching performances by Jordan Wetmore, Zach Anderson, Jose Gonzalez and Spencer Honald were not taken advantage of.

In the opening game, TD led 1-0 through five innings, until Pendleton rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to grab a 5-1 lead.

Down four runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Hawks loaded the bases with no outs, but a double play, followed by a groundout, ended the game.

Wetmore started the first game and tossed four scoreless innings of three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and three walks to get the no-decision.

Anderson allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and four walks for the loss.

Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with two walks; Dalles Seufalemua added a hit, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run in two at-bats; and Henry lee reached safely three times, twice on walks, once on a hit by pitch, and he scored a run.

Gabe Helseth, Honald and Wetmore each posted a hit apiece to make up TD’s five-hit attack.

Ryan Russell got the win for Pendleton (8-6 overall, 2-0 league), as he lasted six innings and allowed one run on five hits with a strikeout and four walks.

Chris Large pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

Tyler Chichester went 3 for 4 with a run and Justin Duso added two hits and two RBIs to lead Pendleton.

In Saturday’s nightcap, Pendleton scored one run in the fourth inning and tacked on two apiece in the fifth and sixth frames on three hits to secure a 5-0 victory and the two-game sweep.

Gonzalez went 4 1/3 innings and gave up three runs, one earned, on two hits with two strikeouts and three walks to get the loss.

Honald pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit, two strikeouts and three walks.

All told, The Dalles notched two hits, and received four walks and left six runners on base, with Dominic Smith going 1 for 2 with a walk and a stolen base. Lee went 0 for 1 with a walk and a hit by pitch, Anderson was 1 for 3, and Helseth walked in his only at-bat.

Daniel Naughton pitched three innings of scoreless ball with one hit, four strikeouts and a walk to pick up the winning decision.

In all, Buckaroo pitchers struck out 10 and allowed two hits and walked three.

Shaw Jerome was 1 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI and Chichester added a hit, a walk and an RBI.

The Dalles (3-10, 0-2) traveled to Pendleton for a single game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Starting at noon Saturday, The Dalles hits the road for two games versus Hermiston (5-9, 1-1).

Last weekend, the Bulldogs split a pair with No. 14 Hood River Valley (7-8, 1-1), losing the first game, 5-2, but coming back for the nightcap victory, 6-5.