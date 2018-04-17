12U Crush posts 2-1 record at Tri-Cities Tournament

Fighting through bad weather and game cancellations, The Dalles 12U Cherry City Crush started the regular season with a 2-1 overall record at the NSA Icebreaker Tournament on April 7-8 in Tri-Cities.

“All-in-all, we played excellent and showed great perseverance when dealing with three game delays on Saturday, before finally being canceled,” Crush head coach Ryan LeBreton said. “Then they had to show up at 7 a.m. Sunday and play three games. Our girls showed a ton of resilience and competitiveness to come out and compete Sunday.”

The Crush defeated Venom, out of Vancouver, Wash., by a 4-0 margin to start on a positive note.

In their second game, both the Crush and the Moses Lake Black Rattlers battled it out in a back-and-forth matchup until action was called due to time limits, with Moses Lake coming out on top, 4-2.

With a 1-1 record, LeBreton had his group ready for their final against the Moses Lake White Rattlers, in what turned out to be another nail biter.

Once the final out went in the books, the Crush notched a close 5-4 victory.

Coach LeBreton fields a dynamic roster of veteran travel players that have played several games on the big stage against solid competition.

Last June, the Crush posted a 2-2 record at the 25-team ASA 12U ‘B” State Championships at the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation Center.

While the team is without five players from last year, Amyrah Hill, Jeilane Stewart, Sierra Faulkner, , Lilly Schatz, Kennedy Abbas, Zoe LeBreton, Ashlyn Jones and Dominique Mausolf make up a talented returning core that won a 10U state championship.

New to the team are Anabell Udey, Kylie Iverson and McKenna Strain.

Although three tournament games are a small sample size, coach LeBreton is feeling optimistic about the level of talent he has available, because so many of those athletes can play anywhere on the field and make a significant contribution.

“In Tri-Cities, our pitching and defense were in mid-season form, which I was very excited about,” coach LeBreton said. “We threw five different pitchers, who all completed at least one inning. It was a great weekend for pitching and defense. The bats were a little sluggish, as expected for our first tournament of the year.”

The 12U Crush travels to Selah, Wash. for tournament action this weekend.