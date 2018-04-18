Dufur Roadhouse liquior license suspension proposed

The state is proposing to suspend the liquor license for the Dufur Roadhouse (formerly the Pastime) for 32 days, with a $5,940 penalty in lieu of an additional 36 days of suspension.

The notice was filed April 11 before the Oregon Liquor Control Commission and cites four alleged violations by Richard Hunt, who is the managing member of Roadhouse, LLC, a co-licensee, and a director/stockholder in Dufur Roadhouse Saloon Co., also a co-licensee.

Also listed as a co-licensee is Barbara Warnstadt.

It lists four violations, all stemming from Dec. 1, 2017. They allege Hunt was under the influence of intoxicants while on duty on Dec. 1, or, alternately, was drinking on duty.

It also alleges that Hunt was allowed by the licensees to mix, dispense or serve alcohol for or to himself for on-premise consumption, a violation of state administrative rules.

Third, it alleges Hunt was allowed by licensees to mix, sell or serve alcoholic beverages, or supervise those who do, without a valid service permit issued by the OLCC.

Alternately, the notice alleges the licensees failed to verify he had a permit or pending application, and/or, failed to personally deliver a permit application and continue to verify that Hunt had passed a server education course and been issued a permit.

Finally, it alleges Hunt permitted disorderly activity in, next to, or outside the Roadhouse when he “harassed and threatened Barbara Warnstadt and Samantha Filbin.”

“I can confirm that Richard Hunt was arrested on Dec. 1, 2017, for disorderly conduct for an incident or altercation that occurred at the Roadhouse/Pastime,” said Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill.

Hunt said he was unaware of the notice of proposed violation and had no further comment.

Warnstadt could not be reached for comment.

The notice lists the liquor license as being held by Roadhouse, LLC, in which Hunt is managing member and Warnstadt is a member, and Dufur Roadhouse Saloon Co., in which Hunt and Warnstadt are both directors/stockholders.

The first alleged violation, which contends Hunt was drunk at the Roadhouse, is a Category II violation, and the OLCC recommended a 30-day-suspension for it.

The other three allegations are Category III violations, which carry 10-day suspensions for the first violation, plus a $1,650 civil penalty, 30 days for the second, plus a $4,950 penalty and 30 days for the third violation within two years.

The notice says the second, third and fourth violations will each be charged at the first level because they were discovered concurrently.

The notice stated that Hunt was “personally involved in each violation. Commission staff proposes that the commission aggravate the sanction an additional eight days.”

The proposed suspension is 68 days, with the civil penalty in lieu of 36 of them. It proposes that the remaining 32-day suspension be mandatory.

Hunt and Warnstadt have until May 11 to request a hearing to dispute the charges.

The Dufur Roadhouse Saloon entity was formed last August. Hunt and Warnstadt bought the business from Cliff Wirtz, the previous longtime owner of the Dufur Pastime.

If no hearing is requested, a final order will be issued by default, the notice states.

If Hunt and Warnstadt choose to pay the penalty and serve the suspension, the money is due by June 20, and the suspension would begin on June 25 and end on Sept. 1.