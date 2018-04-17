No. 10 Sherman gains an edge on Dufur Huskies win their second straight, 13-0, over Dufur

DUFUR – The No. 10-ranked Huskies scored six first-inning runs and rode the pitching of Trey and Cal Homer to secure a 13-0 mercy-ruled victory over Dufur in a non-league baseball contest played Friday at Dufur City Park.

Staked to that big cushion, Trey Homer had relaxed approach on the mound for his start.

The senior right-hander tossed three scoreless innings of three-hit ball with no strikeouts or walks for the winning decision.

“I don’t know, it just calms you down, because you know you have a big lead, so you just hit your spots, throw strikes and the let the defense make plays,” Trey Homer said. “Our offense is pretty good and we can hit with the best teams. That’s how we should start every game.”

In that six-run barrage, the Huskies sent 10 batters to the plate and rapped out six hits, two doubles and a walk as Brett Troutman, Trey Homer, Wade Fields, Jacob Shandy and Diego Valdez posted RBI hits. Fields and Valdez had run-scoring doubles.

The Huskies tacked on two runs in the second inning, four in the third and one in the fourth frame.

Sherman (5-3 overall) rattled off 12 hits and received five walks, with Valdez going 3 for 3 with two doubles, a run scored on RBI.

Bradley Moe went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBIs; Troutman had a hit and a walk in two at-bats, and he also scored twice and drove in two runs; and Fields was 1 for 3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.

Treve Martin went 2 for 3 with a double, a hit by pitch and three runs; Jace Troutman added two hits, a run and two RBIs; and Shandy went 1 for 2 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI.

Once Trey Homer exited, Cal Homer pitched the final two innings and posted five strikeouts and a walk.

The Rangers (2-7) put up three hits and a walk, with Curtis Crawford finishing with a 2 for 2 effort.

Louis Red Cloud went 1 for 3 and Jackie Culps was 0 for 1 with a walk.

Following Monday’s 11-0 loss at Culver, Dufur is riding a seven-game skid.

The team hosts Culver for two game at 2 p.m. Friday. Sherman battles it out on the road against Heppner in a twinbill at 11 a.m. Saturday.