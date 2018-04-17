Primary affiliation sparks questions

Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee, who oversees the local elections process, is getting a lot of phone calls that reflect confusion about the difference between an “unaffiliated” or “Independent” voter.

She said the calls began after the Oregon Capital Bureau reported that the Independent Party of Oregon (IPO) had opened its primary to unaffiliated voters. However, to participate, unaffiliated voters need to request an IPO ballot online at the Secretary of State’s office or at the local elections office, 511 Washington Street in The Dalles.

The deadline to request the IPO ballot is 5 p.m. April 24, so Gambee said people are scrambling to make sure they can mark a ballot. That is the last day to register for any political party in the May 15 primary election.

She said some unaffiliated voters, those not tied to any political party, automatically think they are with the IPO. However, she said the IPO is now a major party with its own candidates in many races.

“It’s definitely causing confusion,” said Gambee. “Getting an IPO ballot does not make you a member of that party, it gives you a one-time vote. However, if you checked ‘Independent’ when you registered to vote, it meant you chose to be part of that political party.”

She said if that was not the intention of the voter, he or she needs to change their registration.

If unaffiliated voters do not vote with the IPO ballot in May, they will still receive a ballot, said Gambee.

That ballot will list nonpartisan races, such as the Wasco County commissioners, state judges and taxing measures in the appropriate districts, such as the operating levy proposed in south county for the White River Health District and the operating levy for the Dufur Recreation District.

The Democrats and Republicans both close off primaries to non-members, so those candidates will not show up on the May ballot of anyone outside of the party.



The focus of the primary election for these parties is to nominate federal, state and local candidates for the November general election.

Gambee said Oregon’s automatic voter registration law, referred to a “Moto Voter,” lists people as unaffiliated unless they choose a party or opt out of registration. That has made the ranks of the unaffiliated swell to 820,370 statewide, about 30.9 percent of Oregon’s registered voters.

In Wasco County, Gambee said 16,700 people have registered to vote in May, with nonaffiliated voters taking the lead.

There are currently 5,751 nonaffiliated, followed by 5,157 Democrats and 4,590 Republicans. There are 739 Independents.

“For the first time ever, we have more unaffiliated voters than those with either major party,” said Gambee.

Military and overseas ballots were mailed March 31 and out-of-state ballots went out April 16. All remaining ballots will be mailed April 25 and Gambee said they will arrive in a white envelope instead of the traditional blue color.

There is a white secrecy “sleeve” inside instead of the yellow sealable envelope, said Gambee. The sleeve covers up the name of who is voting to preserve confidentiality.

She said the sleeve makes it easier for election workers to process ballots. Voters do not have to use the sleeve, they can simply slip their ballot into the return signature envelope if they prefer.

“If you do use the sleeve, please do not use tape or fold the ballot further,” requested Gambee.

All ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. to the county courthouse or Maupin City Hall, 408 Deschutes Avenue. Postmarks do not count.