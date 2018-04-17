For the Record for April 18, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday April 18, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

April 13, 10:50 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1300 block of West 10th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

April 15, 1:04 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

April 13, 11:27 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 near Eightmile Road. Driver crashed his vehicle and hit the guardrail. Driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

April 13, 7:49 a.m. – Crew responded to Brewery Grade on a report of two fires on the hillside. Contact was made with the property owner, who was burning dead vegetation, which was not in danger of spreading and he was standing by with a water source. There was no problem with the burn.

The agency also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Friday and 10 on Saturday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An assault report was taken Friday morning at the police station after a victim reported she was assaulted in the 2000 block of West 7th Street the previous evening. The incident is under investigation.

Cody Jennings Leatherbury, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Court Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street Friday afternoon after state police reported that a weapons purchase denial occurred. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to East 8th and Case streets Friday afternoon after a caller reported that he possibly purchased stolen equipment. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 300 block of East 8th Place Friday evening after a caller reported her daughter was assaulted by her boyfriend. Suspect was located and was cited and released for harassment. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 700 block of Richland Court after a victim reported some tools were stolen from his property.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Pomona Street Saturday evening after a caller reported he was assaulted by a female subject. Contact was made with both subjects who were involved in a verbal altercation. Both were warned of their conduct.

A runaway report was taken Saturday evening from the 800 block of East 10th Street.

Larry Jackson Wingo, 22, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Webber streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to West 7th and Hostetler streets Sunday morning after a caller reported passing by a male and female subject who were yelling at one another. Contact was made with both subjects who were warned of their conduct.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Eric Court Sunday afternoon after a caller reported she observed her boyfriend’s nephew assault his girlfriend. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 900 block of Floral Court after a victim reported some juveniles in the area stole a package from his porch.

Police responded to the 3500 block of West 6th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported she observed a male juvenile suspect entering her vehicle. She scared the suspect, who fled the area. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday evening from the 1000 block of Bridge Street after a caller reported her daughter’s vehicle was tampered with while parked in the area.

Wasco County

Darnell James Luke, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 2700 block of West 6th Street on a Klickitat County warrant. He was also served with a restraining order violation. A report was taken.



Oregon State Police

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Friday evening on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 50 after a travel trailer was left partially blocking the highway. The trailer did not have a plate or a vin number. The trailer was impounded.

A female driver was cited and released in lieu of arrest on a Marion County warrant for second-degree theft during a traffic stop Friday evening on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 80. She was also cited for no operator’s license. A report was taken.

A stolen vehicle report was taken early Saturday morning from Biggs Junction after a victim reported his vehicle was stolen. Victim stated he entered a store and his passengers took the vehicle while he was inside.

Tony Joshua LeSollen, 18, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 2nd and Taylor streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Tracy Andrew Portner, 49, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon on West 6th and Walnut streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sherman County

Richard Nicholas Wilson, 28, Moro, was arrested Saturday evening in Moro on a warrant for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Tasha John Wheelon, 19, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Gilliam County

Richard Edward Sanchez, 43, Arlington, was arrested Sunday evening in Arlington and is accused of probation violation and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Regional Jail

Erik Javier Murphy, 19, no listed address, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Saturday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Jose Ernesto Garcia, 43, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations and two counts of probation violation.