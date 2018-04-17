Riverhawks net solid results on the links

Vassar ties for first at Indian Creek Invitational

Tyler Vassar carded an 83 to finish in a first-place tie for medalist honors with Hood River Valley’s Ren Tappert, and Portland Christian’s Kameron Gomez secured third place, at the Horizon Christian Golf Invitational Monday at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River.

Since Horizon Christian and The Dalles were the only teams to have a varsity roster in place, tournament organizers decided to make things interesting: The Dalles would split up its eight players onto two equal teams, and Hood River Valley would include one of their girls to make up the fourth spot to create a complete squad.

On TD’s Team A were Vassar, Spencer Taylor, George Harrison and Dylan Jones; and leading Team B were Aidan Telles, Jonathan Snodgrass, Aaron Treichel and David Adams.

Led by Aidan Telles’ 87, Team B totaled 435 on the scorecards to secure third place with a 435, 58 strokes behind tournament champion, Hood River Valley (377), while Horizon Christian placed second with its 409.

Snodgrass had a 109, Aaron Treichel notched 115 and Adams picked up the pace for his 124.

Following Vassar’s 83, Spencer Taylor had one of his better performances of the season with a 107, Harrison put up his 120 and Dylan Jones showed a 129 to make up Team A’s 439.

After Tappert, Hood River Valley’s A Team had Amy Webber shoot a 92, Owen Clement notched a 93, and Dylan Santz totaled 109.

Horizon Christian’s Christian Cunningham paced his squad with a team-low 95, both Jesse Williams and Nick Moe tallied 104, and teammate Caleb Nelson turned in a 106.

The players contended with cloudy skies and wind gusts of up to 10-miles an hour, with scattered showers and cold temperatures through the entire round.

Indian Creek’s greens were recently aerated, so that meant the speed of the greens were slower than normal, as tops were still covered with sand and the rough presented a good challenge, as it was wet, so the balls sat down in it.

“It was a fun day,” coach Telles said. “Everyone showed great sportsmanship and there was camaraderie between all the individuals. This tournament was well run by Horizon Christian.”

The Dalles heads to Pendleton at noon Thursday, and then travels to Seaside at noon Friday.

TD shows resolve at Crook County

Samantha Stansbury posted her best tournament score, Jaeden Biehn hit a personal record and Lydia Evans had her second-best score of the season to lead The Dalles girls’ golf team to its fifth-place tally of 494 at the Meadow Lakes Invitational in Prineville.

“Lydia, Sam and Jaeden rocked it today,” TD head coach Amy Wilson said. “It was cold, it snowed, it hailed, and the wind picked up, but these ladies kept their focus and incredible attitudes to set their own records. Once again, I am so proud of them.”

On the front-nine, Stansbury shot a 62, but then showed the biggest improvement on the final nine holes with her 56 to get her team-low 118.

Evans carded a 59-61 for a 120, Biehn started at 66 on the first nine holes and settled in to shoot a 58, which put her at 124.

Bella Evans finished at 132, as she put together a 64 on the final nine holes, and Eliana Ortega notched a 64-68 to secure a 132.

On the individual side, Summit’s Olivia Loberg earned medalist recognition following her blistering 75, as she bested the next opponent, Bend’s Virginia Felder (83), by eight strokes.

Kaylie Hayes, also of Bend, added an 86 for third place, and Bend teammates Grace West and Meagan McCleary totaled 87 to finish tied for fourth place.

Sage Schull from Ridgeview had a 94, and both Sammi Todd (Crook County) and Emma Farley (Sisters) capped their day tied for seventh at 96.

With the all-around play from Felder, Hayes, West and McCleary, Bend toppled the field for its tournament championship by 64 strokes over Summit (407).

Ridgeview (410), Crook County (417) and The Dalles made up the rest of the team standings.

Up next, the Lady Riverhawks head out to Awbrey Glen Golf Club in Bend for the Mountain View Invite at 12:30 p.m. Monday.