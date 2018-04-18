Car prowlers caught, items unclaimed

Additional charges of mail theft were added to charges against a The Dalles man recently accused of burglary and multiple car prowls.

Aaron Ray Haberman, 20, was initially booked into the regional jail April 6 with 13 counts, including theft, car prowling, burglary and probation violation. Also charged was a male juvenile, who was released to his parents.

Haberman’s mother later found stolen mail among his belongings and alerted police, according to a Facebook post she made.

Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley said the mail theft charges were added early last week.

Haberman was convicted of setting fire to the green plastic slide at Sorosis Park in 2016.

The car prowls were discovered around 3 a.m. April 6 when a woman at 15th and Lincoln called police to report seeing two males with large backpacks and flashlights.

The Dalles Police Sgt. Josh Jones and Officer Sam Perez responded to the call, positioning themselves at two points a few blocks away from the reported location, setting up something of a perimeter.

“I was going to get out on foot and see if I could catch them that way because these guys usually disappear as soon as they hear a car coming,” Jones said. “Literally as soon as I parked they came walking down Lincoln Street.”

Jones talked to the juvenile, who admitted that the two had entered about 10-15 cars in the last hour. “They just walked down the street and flipped door handles,” Jones said.

When they came across an unlocked car, they helped themselves to what was inside, which was mostly things like loose change, car chargers, emergency roadside kits, and flashlights. There were also four different bottles of cologne.

The two had the items in backpacks, which they had stolen from another unlocked vehicle, Jones said.

They went through an area from south of 13th Street and up to the 2000 block of West Scenic, where a garage was entered and around 10 bottles of liquor were stolen, he said.

“It’s just nice to actually catch car prowlers because they’re usually on foot and any time they hear a patrol car or any type of car, they just hide,” Jones said.

Jones said it was “very rare that we catch car prowlers that are actually in the act, or burglars, for that matter.”

Unfortunately, even though the police posted on Facebook asking anyone with missing items to report to police, Jones said he did not believe any of the missing items had been returned to their owners yet.

“We’ve had a bunch of calls, but they weren’t people that were victimized. We didn’t recover any property that was described by the people that did call,” Jones said.

He said the minor things that were taken, like car chargers, are things “you might think you just misplaced, especially if the whole car wasn’t ransacked.”

The duo who was arrested “said they had tried so many cars that they can’t remember specifics on the ones they did actually get into,” Jones said.

Jones said the two considered running off, but didn’t. The arrested adult had a beer bottle or beer can “in every pocket. He couldn’t have run if he wanted to.”

On the mother’s Facebook post, people asked if she’d found things like truck bed liners, bicycles and a backpack garden sprayer, but she hadn’t. She said she’d found mail and computer components.

She asked people in the neighborhood who were missing things to message her, saying she was trying to do the right thing for the people he’d violated. She said she was not trying to get his sentence reduced and was not trying to excuse him, saying he’d stolen from her too.

She commented on Facebook that she felt she was betraying her son, and even if it was the right thing to do, it still pained her that she was causing him more criminal problems.

But she said if he just got a slap on the wrist, he would not get better.

She said since her son burned the slide, she has struggled to get him help, but she said there were no options since he is an adult and has refused to get help.