Chief’s Corner: Deadly force is officer’s last resort

It seems like more and more I open the newspaper, or my electronic device, and I read national news where an individual has been shot by police.

In several of the recent officer-involved shootings, the circumstances are unknown at the time of this writing. Regardless, these situations are occurring all over the nation and no matter what the facts are, they never look good for law enforcement.

First and foremost, any time a person is killed at the hands of law enforcement, it is a tragedy, no matter the circumstances. I can assure you there is not one police officer I know that starts their shift saying, “I’m going to go out and shoot somebody today.” It is every law enforcement officer’s worst nightmare to have to take another person’s life.

Wearing a police uniform and making arrests increases an officer’s risk of becoming involved in a use of force situation. We train our officers not to become complacent (less vigilant), and provide appropriate training to recognize identifiable behaviors to enhance survival skills and help officers anticipate when something bad is about to happen.

Even if an officer survives a deadly assault and prevails over an attacker, and the deadly use of force is justified, there often remains a price to be paid after the shooting incident.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may follow the event phase, and the emotional aftermath may create problems for the officer, his or her family, and the agency for years to come.

The reason I chose this “somewhat” controversial subject to write about is that I want to reassure you that your police department understands the importance of knowing our authority, and using it wisely, and that we will always hold ourselves accountable for our actions.

Our police officers receive training on how to recognize people with mental illnesses, drug or alcohol addictions, and other disorders that can present difficult challenges.

In some cases, a person may brandish a weapon or otherwise appear to pose a threat to the public, to the police, or to himself or herself. The threat may be a real one, or the situation may be less dangerous than it appears, and often it is difficult to assess the level of danger.

These situations become complicated when people cannot communicate effectively with police officers. In some cases, they may appear to be threatening or uncooperative, when in fact they are unable to understand an officer’s questions or orders.

We are recognizing these special challenges as we deal with these people, and are undertaking training programs designed to teach officers how to de-escalate these situations whenever possible.

Officers are learning to use alternative tactics: words instead of guns, questions instead of orders, patience instead of immediate action.

We know that an officer’s use-of-force standards have been established in case law in the highest court of the land in the 1989 case of Graham v. Connor.

The findings from Graham v. Connor determine the legality of every use-of-force decision a police officer makes.

This is why we continue to emphasize Graham standards with every one of our police officers through training, brief- ings, and national trends regarding use-of-force training. Our officers have a sound understanding of the Graham case and what it means to them.

Using the Graham standard, an officer must apply constitutionally appropriate levels of force, based on the unique circumstances of each case. The officer's force should be applied in the same basic way that an "objectively reasonable" officer would in the same or similar circumstances.

The Supreme Court has repeatedly said that the most important factor to consider in applying force is the threat faced by the officer or others at the time of the incident.

The most important aspect of the Supreme Court’s written opinion in the Graham decision is the “reasonableness test” of the Fourth Amendment.

In any force used by a police officer there’s a need to take into account the severity of the crime, and whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the safety of the officers, or others, and whether he/she is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by flight.

The “reasonableness” of the use of force must be judged from the perspective of the officer at the time of the incident, rather than with the 20/20 vision of hindsight.

The reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments—in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving—about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation.

In cases where deadly use of force involves law enforcement in Wasco County, they are always investigated by the Major Crimes Team, an established inter-agency working group that employs detectives from different police agencies in the county.

The Major Crimes Team protocol provides specific details as to the makeup of the team and the conduct of deadly-use-of-force investigations.

The involvement of the Major Crimes Team automatically commits investigators from all of the participating agencies to the investigation, fulfilling the Oregon Senate Bill 111 requirement that at least one officer from an outside agency be involved in the investigation.

The purpose of the team is to advance open communication, thereby further enhancing public confidence in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

Community trust must be built on the foundation of a strong police culture that values integrity and holds individuals accountable for their behavior and actions. This culture must be modeled by the administration and reinforced by supervisors to be effective.

Several components must work together to establish and reinforce that organizational culture. When all elements are in place for a culture of integrity, the department can be more transparent with its community, and this will help to build a trusting relationship between the two.

To establish and maintain an ethical, accountable culture within the police department, we investigate every misconduct allegation and complaint that comes in to the department. Because of staffing challenges, we do not have an “Internal Affairs.” We manage the allegations and complaints through a vetting system within our management team.

We have worked hard to build and maintain a culture of integrity at all levels of the police department through coordination of training, mentoring, and through managing our discipline procedures.

I believe this enhances the professional development of all of our supervisors while sustaining a robust and consistent expectation of professional behavior and ethical conduct within our ranks of the police department. We are committed to providing the best police services to you and hope to continue to earn your respect and trust as we move forward.

I hope and pray we will never have a deadly-use-of-force incident in our community and I believe it is important for you to know that we are doing everything to train and provide the necessary tools to our officers to ensure that if they do ever have to use deadly force, it’s because they exhausted every other option available to them.



Until next time, stay safe.