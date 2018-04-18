Letter to the Editor: Keep Runyon

To the editor:

I have had the pleasure of a great working relationship with Wasco County Commissioner Rod Runyon on Association of Oregon Counties committees. He represents Wasco County on the committees for Public Safety, Transportation and Legislative issues that affect Wasco County and the State. He is also on the Veterans committee, which he chairs. His leadership of the Veterans Committee has been very effective. I admire the outstanding efforts he puts into serving veterans and I appreciate that he encourages other county commissioners to be involved. Delegation is an admirable quality. His background in economic development is well known. Wasco County is well served to have Rod Runyon continue to step up in public service.



Commissioner Mae Huston

Jefferson County