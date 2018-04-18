Letter to the Editor: Re-elect board

To the editor:

I have had the privilege of knowing, and working with Wasco County judges, and commissioners, for more than 40 years. We have been well served by most. All were well meaning, honest folks. Some more effective, than others.

I have, also, had the privilege of working with the current commissioners in their capacity with Port of The Dalles. This gave me an even better perspective.

The current Wasco County commission is, and has been, effective, responsible, and has gained needed experience. They represent us well with state and federal governments. With their experience, they have the knowledge to make wise use of our tax dollars, and to move our county government in the right direction for future development.

While the opponents are good, and well meaning folks, we would be stepping back to lose the experience of Scott Hege and Rod Runyon.

Please vote to re-elect both Hege and Runyon, for another term on the Wasco County commission.

Mike Courtney

The Dalles