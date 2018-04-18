Letter to the Editor: Support Kathy

To the editor:

This letter is written in support of Kathy Schwartz, candidate for Position 3 as Wasco County commissioner.

I have known Kathy for many years, both as a devoted mother of two and as a nurse at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. Her life has been lived in service to others.

As a mother, she taught her children the fine art of citizenship and responsibility. They excelled in school and have continued their education to become professionals in the fields of medicine and law. They are part of the next generation of adults who offer themselves on behalf of others.

Kathy’s nursing and people skills also led her to become director of public health in Sherman and Wasco counties for nine years. In that role, she worked closely with county leadership in areas of policy and finances. She asked the hard questions and listened to others’ voices … always working towards compromise and agreement.

She is also fluent in Spanish.

I believe these skills and strengths will serve our county well, so I am asking you to join me in voting for Kathy Schwartz as county commissioner on May 15.

Gretchen Kimsey

The Dalles