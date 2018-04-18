Letter to the Editor: Thanks editors

To the editor:

Thank you, Mark (Gibson) and RaeLynn (Ricarte). I just wanted you to know how much I appreciated your Crosstalk on Christianity. Being a Christian myself, I know how hard it can be, yet how important it is, to stand up for what you believe.

I do believe as RaeLynn does, but I also appreciate that in our country we still have the right to “coexist.” God’s blessings on you both! And thank you to the Chronicle for letting you write on this subject.

Bonnie Shupe

The Dalles