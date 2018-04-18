Letter to the Editor: Vote Schwartz

To the editor:

County commissioners are responsible for a wide variety of issues requiring experience, expertise, judgement and compassion. Kathy Schwartz has shown that she has served in many roles involving management, budgeting, health-related issues and organizational team work.

She is very familiar with the communities of Wasco County and that knowledge will be invaluable in serving those constituents and their needs. Her health-related background will also bring an added dimension to the issues that the commission will face.

A vote for Kathy Schwartz will ensure that her many talents will be put to use in serving our county.

Don Guilliams

The Dalles