No. 10 Sherman pours it on to beat Heppner Huskies pound out 14 hits in 14-7 league victory

MORO – Whenever a big hit was needed, Sherman’s 7-8-9 hitters stood tall.

The trio of Wade Fields, Jacob Shandy and Diego Valdez combined to go 7 for 10 with a walk, a hit by pitch, eight runs scored and six RBIs, as the No. 10-ranked Huskies scored five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Heppner in Blue Mountain Conference baseball action Tuesday in Moro.

“Those guys won it for us. They were so clutch for us,” senior Brett Troutman said. “It is great to have a bottom of the order that we can count on, because we don’t have to always rely on one or two guys to come through. They have been great all year and they will only get better.”

Things were tense in the top of the sixth inning, as Heppner had a three-run rally going with the bases loaded and two outs, trailing 9-7, against Sherman reliever Trey Homer.

To get past the Mustangs, Homer faced off against Heppner leadoff hitter, Coby Dougherty.

After a 1-2 pitch, Sherman catcher Bradley Moe snapped a throw to Troutman at first base to pick off Kevin Smith for the final out to end the threat.

That defensive gem opened the door for Sherman’s five-run sixth-inning rally, with Shandy, Valdez and Jacob Justesen delivering RBI hits.

Shandy scored on a wild pitch and Justesen crossed home after a passed ball.

Staked to a seven-run cushion, Homer retired Heppner to preserve the Huskies’ first league victory of the season.

Justesen picked the relief win, as he allowed three runs on no hits with a strikeout and six walks in 2/3 of an inning.

Homer pitched 1 2/3 innings of no-hit ball with two walks and a strikeout for the save.

“You always want to be playing at your best to start league and I think we are doing that right now,” Homer said. “This team is capable of great things, but we are far from a finished product. As long as we can keep our drive, there’s nothing that can stop us.”

Offensively, the Huskies pounded out 14 hits, received five walks and had a batter hit by a pitch.

Shandy went 4 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs, Valdez finished 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs, and Field was 1 for 2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and three runs.

Justesen had two hits in four at-bats, walked, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs, Treve Martin added a 2 for 4 split with a triple and a walk, and Homer was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI.

No. 10-ranked Sherman (6-3 overall, 1-0 league) heads to Heppner for a league doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.