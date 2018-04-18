Poetry Slam inspires students

The libraries of North Wasco County School District recently held the 12th annual Poetry Slam, a series of writing and reciting competitions, at Chenowith, Colonel Wright and Dry Hollow elementary schools, The Dalles Middle School and The Dalles High School.

The slam is a means of celebrating National Poetry Month and National Library Week, both organized by the American Library Association.

At Chenowith, over 20 fans cheered on eight poets who competed for honors, with fifth grader Hailee Elizabeth Patterson gaining the championship for her poem, “Don’t Lie.”

At Colonel Wright, fifth grader Jessica Antunez was the winner in a field of 15 poets with her entry, “Mistakes.”

At Dry Hollow, slam organizers were overwhelmed with the registration of 25 poets. Winning the event with his poem “Tether Ball” was fourth grader Joseph Devlaeminck.

These poets were cheered on by a large flash mob of educators, parents and grandparents. At The Dalles Middle School, eight poets delivered poems on tough social issues. The poet who stood out was eighth grader Bellah Sandvold for her work, “I Never Wanted to Be Like You!”

The high school hosted three poets in its intimate slam.

Competing were freshman Emilee Patterson Winslow, junior Rianda Linebarger and junior Sharon Mann.

Linebarger and Patterson Winslow were both returning champions: Linebarger was a slam champion as a third grader and Winslow won as an eighth grader. Mann was the victor this year with her poem, “A Letter to My Father.”